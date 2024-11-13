Offshore Vessel News Roundup | November 13 – Chinese steam injection platform refit, German survey and servicing ships and more

Sea1 Offshore has placed orders for two new offshore energy support vessels from Chinese shipyard COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry.

The vessels will each be 120 meters long and with a cargo deck area of 1,400 square metres. Each vessel will also be fitted with a 250-tonne deck crane, an ROV hangar, a moonpool, and accommodation for up to 120 personnel.

Both vessels are scheduled to be delivered by 2027.