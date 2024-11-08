Construction begins on PSV with secondary emergency response capability
Chinese shipyard Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering (CIMC SOE) has begun construction of a new platform supply vessel (PSV) optimised for supporting the operations of offshore oil platforms.
The vessel will have an LOA of 81.75 metres, a beam of 17.4 metres, a depth of 7.8 metres, and a maximum draught of 6.3 metres. An electric propulsion system consisting of lithium iron phosphate batteries and azimuthing thrusters will deliver a speed of 13 knots.
Key features include a hangar for housing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), dynamic positioning systems, external firefighting equipment, and oil spill response equipment.
An open aft deck with a total area of 800 square metres can transport various dry cargo while onboard tanks will be available for storing liquid cargo such as methanol, fresh water, drilling water, fuel oil, cement, and mud.
The new PSV is being built in compliance with Bureau Veritas class rules including those that cover reduced noise and vibration levels.