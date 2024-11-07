German investment firm expands into offshore services sector with new vessel orders
German investment firm MPC Capital will expand into the offshore wind service vessel sector with the future acquisition of six new offshore survey and service vessels (OSSVs) built for emission-free operations.
The vessels will be built at Esbjerg Shipyard in Denmark. Deliveries to MPC Capital are scheduled to take place between 2026 and 2028 in fulfilment of a €130 million (US$140 million) investment.
The OSSVs will primarily be deployed at offshore wind farms in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea. Their technical specifications will make them suitable for a wide range of applications throughout the lifecycle of offshore wind farms as well as other offshore employment cases.
The vessels will be equipped with highly efficient propulsion technology enabling CO2-neutral operation and ensuring the highest ESG standards.
MPC Capital has partnered with OS Energy, a specialist in offshore projects and services, for the development and operation of the project. Debt financing for the first vessel under construction is being provided by Ostfriesische Volksbank in Leer. Also, credit committee approval by a first-class export credit agency (ECA) has already been obtained for the transaction.