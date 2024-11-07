German investment firm expands into offshore services sector with new vessel orders

The vessels will be built at Esbjerg Shipyard in Denmark. Deliveries to MPC Capital are scheduled to take place between 2026 and 2028 in fulfilment of a €130 million (US$140 million) investment.

The OSSVs will primarily be deployed at offshore wind farms in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea. Their technical specifications will make them suitable for a wide range of applications throughout the lifecycle of offshore wind farms as well as other offshore employment cases.