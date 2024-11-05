Keel laid for Rem Offshore's future subsea construction vessel

Rem Pioneer will be delivered to Rem Offshore in 2026. It will perform heavy construction work for both offshore wind and subsea customers.

Key features will include dual-fuel engines that can also operate on green methanol, battery packs, a working deck with a total area of more than 1,400 square metres, and a 250-tonne crane that is electrically driven and regenerates power for the batteries. Future modifications will allow the installation of an offshore gangway for transferring technicians to and from wind turbines.