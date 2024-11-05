Keel laid for Rem Offshore's future subsea construction vessel
Norwegian operator Rem Offshore has confirmed that the keel of its future energy subsea construction vessel (ESCV) was laid during a ceremony held in Vietnam late last month.
Rem Pioneer will be delivered to Rem Offshore in 2026. It will perform heavy construction work for both offshore wind and subsea customers.
Key features will include dual-fuel engines that can also operate on green methanol, battery packs, a working deck with a total area of more than 1,400 square metres, and a 250-tonne crane that is electrically driven and regenerates power for the batteries. Future modifications will allow the installation of an offshore gangway for transferring technicians to and from wind turbines.
Design work on the ESCV was provided by Norwegian naval architecture firm Skipsteknisk. Construction is being undertaken jointly by Norwegian shipbuilder Myklebust Verft as lead contractor and Vietnam-based Shipbuilding Industry Corporation.
Rem Offshore's contract with Myklebust Verft also includes an option for one additional ESCV.