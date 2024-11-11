Penta-Ocean inks engineering LOI with Singapore builder for new heavy lift vessel
Singapore shipbuilder Seatrium, through a subsidiary, has entered into a letter of intent (LOI) with Japan-based Penta-Ocean Construction (POC) to carry out early engineering work for a 5,000-tonne, fully-revolving heavy lift vessel (HLV) that will serve the Japanese offshore wind market.
Subject to the final investment decision by POC, the full engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract award is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.
POC had earlier expressed a keen interest to expand its business in the offshore wind sector. The company owns a range of self-propelled trailing suction hopper dredgers and cutter suction dredgers as well as other vessels for marine construction works in addition to two turbine installation vessels equipped with a 800-tonne and a 1,600-tonne lifting capacity crane, respectively.
William Gu, Executive Vice President of Seatrium Energy (International), said the HLV will have one of the heaviest lifting capacities of any wind foundation installation currently available.