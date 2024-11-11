Chinese testing platform rebuilt as steam injection vessel for heavy oil extraction

Haiyang Shiyou 162 (“Offshore Oil 162”) has now been rebuilt and will sail under the name Recai Yi (“Thermal Recovery No 1”), thus reflecting its new role. The platform will be used to inject steam to be used in the extraction of heavy oil from offshore sites.

As heavy oil is a relatively viscous and poorly liquidated form of crude oil, extracting it requires the use of specialised equipment that discharges steam at high pressure and high temperatures. In the case of Recai Yi, it can quickly inject high-pressure steam with a temperature of more than 350 degrees Celsius into six oil wells at the same time. The viscosity of heavy oil is thus reduced, and it becomes a "thin” oil with the ideal fluidity to make it easier to extract.