Offshore Vessel News Roundup | March 17 – CSOV and WTIV deliveries, cable burying ship order and more

Deliveries include CSOVs for operators in Germany and Norway and a turbine installation vessel that will be deployed off the US East Coast. Two Dutch firms have meanwhile entered into an OSV charter agreement. Lastly, construction is underway on a new cable trenching vessel in China.
Norwegian offshore support company Norwind Offshore has formally named its newest commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV).
Norwind Maestro is a sister of Norwind Hurricane and Norwind Helm, which were delivered by Vard in 2024. The vessel's design was developed by Vard Design of Alesund to be capable of a broad range of offshore windfarm support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, security, comfort, and enhanced operability.
The CSOV is tailor-made for worldwide services, support, and maintenance operations at offshore wind farms. She is also prepared to accommodate battery packs, allowing modification for hybrid operations.
Maersk Offshore Wind has formally named its newest wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV).
Maersk Viridis was built by Seatrium of Singapore. Her first assignment will be at the Empire Wind project offshore New York.
The WTIV is fitted with a main crane with a lifting capacity of 1,900 tonnes and a hook height of 180 metres. Seatrium said these attributes will allow for the installation of 15MW+ class offshore wind turbines.
Germany's Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BSO) has taken delivery of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) from Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft.
Windea Carnot is the third CSOV in a series to be built by Ulstein for BSO. Earlier sisters Windea Curie and Windea Clausius were handed over to BSO in 2025.
The BSO CSOVs utilise the same design as Olympic Boreas, a CSOV that was delivered to Norwegian operator Olympic in 2024. Design work on the vessels was undertaken by Ulstein Design and Solutions.
Dutch offshore services providers the N-Sea Group and Rederij Groen have entered into a long-term charter agreement for the newbuild offshore support vessel (OSV) Dominus, which is still under construction.
The OSV is being constructed at Shipyard De Hoop in Tolkamer. The vessel's keel was laid in a ceremony in late February 2026 and delivery is scheduled for April 2027.
The vessel will be fitted with a diesel-electric propulsion system to ensure compliance with IMO Tier III emissions regulations. Erik Groen, Owner of Rederij Groen, said that careful consideration has also been given to further improve the safety and well-being of the crew.
Jan De Nul announced that it is expanding its offshore energy fleet with two additional vessels designed to bury submarine cables. Following the recent order of the rock installation vessel George W. Goethals, these ships will provide infrastructure protection.
Four vessels are currently under construction and one is undergoing conversion to support the installation of subsea infrastructure. Wouter Vermeersch, Director Subsea Cables Offshore Energy at Jan De Nul, stated that investing in cable protection is a "logical step" for the company.
Built at the CMHI shipyard in China, a new trenching support vessel featuring an Ulstein design will enter the fleet. This vessel will be equipped with a subsea robot capable of burying cables up to five metres deep.