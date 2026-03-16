Maersk Offshore Wind christens new turbine installation vessel

Maersk Offshore Wind has formally named its newest wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV).

Maersk Viridis was built by Seatrium of Singapore. Her first assignment will be at the Empire Wind project offshore New York.

The WTIV is fitted with a main crane with a lifting capacity of 1,900 tonnes and a hook height of 180 metres. Seatrium said these attributes will allow for the installation of 15MW+ class offshore wind turbines.