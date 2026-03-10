Jan De Nul expands offshore energy fleet with new cable burying vessels

Jan De Nul announced that it is expanding its offshore energy fleet with two additional vessels designed to bury submarine cables. Following the recent order of the rock installation vessel George W. Goethals, these ships will provide infrastructure protection.

Four vessels are currently under construction and one is undergoing conversion to support the installation of subsea infrastructure. Wouter Vermeersch, Director Subsea Cables Offshore Energy at Jan De Nul, stated that investing in cable protection is a "logical step" for the company.

Built at the CMHI shipyard in China, a new trenching support vessel featuring an Ulstein design will enter the fleet. This vessel will be equipped with a subsea robot capable of burying cables up to five metres deep.