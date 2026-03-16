Norwind Offshore's newest hybrid-ready CSOV formally named

Norwegian offshore support company Norwind Offshore has formally named its newest commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV).
Norwind Maestro is a sister of Norwind Hurricane and Norwind Helm, which were delivered by Vard in 2024. The vessel's design was developed by Vard Design of Alesund to be capable of a broad range of offshore windfarm support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, security, comfort, and enhanced operability.
The CSOV is tailor-made for worldwide services, support, and maintenance operations at offshore wind farms. She is also prepared to accommodate battery packs, allowing modification for hybrid operations.
The vessel will be equipped to provide services during construction, operation, and maintenance of offshore wind farms.
Construction took place at Vard Shipyards Romania, while final outfitting, commissioning, and completion were carried out at Vard Søviknes in Norway.
Norwind Maestro has an LOA of 85 metres, a beam of 19.5 metres, a draught of 5.5 metres, and a depth of 7.3 metres. Upon completion, it will boast a height-adjustable boat landing system and accommodation for up to 87 personnel.