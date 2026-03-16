Norwind Offshore's newest hybrid-ready CSOV formally named

Norwegian offshore support company Norwind Offshore has formally named its newest commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV).

Norwind Maestro is a sister of Norwind Hurricane and Norwind Helm, which were delivered by Vard in 2024. The vessel's design was developed by Vard Design of Alesund to be capable of a broad range of offshore windfarm support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, security, comfort, and enhanced operability.

The CSOV is tailor-made for worldwide services, support, and maintenance operations at offshore wind farms. She is also prepared to accommodate battery packs, allowing modification for hybrid operations.