Bernhard Schulte Offshore takes delivery of third CSOV in series

Germany's Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BSO) has taken delivery of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) from Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft.

Windea Carnot is the third CSOV in a series to be built by Ulstein for BSO. Earlier sisters Windea Curie and Windea Clausius were handed over to BSO in 2025.

The BSO CSOVs utilise the same design as Olympic Boreas, a CSOV that was delivered to Norwegian operator Olympic in 2024. Design work on the vessels was undertaken by Ulstein Design and Solutions.