Bernhard Schulte Offshore takes delivery of third CSOV in series

Germany's Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BSO) has taken delivery of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) from Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft.
Windea Carnot is the third CSOV in a series to be built by Ulstein for BSO. Earlier sisters Windea Curie and Windea Clausius were handed over to BSO in 2025.
The BSO CSOVs utilise the same design as Olympic Boreas, a CSOV that was delivered to Norwegian operator Olympic in 2024. Design work on the vessels was undertaken by Ulstein Design and Solutions.
Key features of the CSOV include a motion-compensated walk-to work (W2W) gangway and elevator tower, a helicopter deck, a 3D-compensated crane, and a hybrid battery propulsion system that can be configured to enable operation on methanol fuel in the future.
The vessel also has Ulstein's patented twin-stern design with main propellers located fore and aft. The twin-stern solution has a characteristic hull shape that reduces resistance and motions, thus ensuring safer W2W operations.
The CSOV has 111 cabins for accommodating up to 132 people. Ulstein said lifesaving equipment is available for all on board.