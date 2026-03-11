N-Sea, Rederij Groen ink OSV charter agreement

Dutch offshore services providers the N-Sea Group and Rederij Groen have entered into a long-term charter agreement for the newbuild offshore support vessel (OSV) Dominus, which is still under construction.
The OSV is being constructed at Shipyard De Hoop in Tolkamer. The vessel's keel was laid in a ceremony in late February 2026 and delivery is scheduled for April 2027.
The vessel will be fitted with a diesel-electric propulsion system to ensure compliance with IMO Tier III emissions regulations. Erik Groen, Owner of Rederij Groen, said that careful consideration has also been given to further improve the safety and well-being of the crew.
With a length of 69.85 metres, a beam of 15.77 metres and a draught of 4.5 metres, Dominus has been designed to be capable of supporting operations in demanding environments of the North Sea.
The OSV will be equipped to perform a wide range of advanced geophysical and subsea activities including 2D/3D seismic and wide swath UXO surveys. A moonpool will also be fitted to enable deployment of sensors and other subsea equipment.
N-Sea will operate Dominus under full management and control.