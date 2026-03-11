N-Sea, Rederij Groen ink OSV charter agreement

Dutch offshore services providers the N-Sea Group and Rederij Groen have entered into a long-term charter agreement for the newbuild offshore support vessel (OSV) Dominus, which is still under construction.

The OSV is being constructed at Shipyard De Hoop in Tolkamer. The vessel's keel was laid in a ceremony in late February 2026 and delivery is scheduled for April 2027.

The vessel will be fitted with a diesel-electric propulsion system to ensure compliance with IMO Tier III emissions regulations. Erik Groen, Owner of Rederij Groen, said that careful consideration has also been given to further improve the safety and well-being of the crew.