VESSEL REVIEW | Olympic Boreas – Hybrid walk-to-work vessel boasts enhanced manoeuvring and DP capability

Innovative hull delivering stability and manoeuvrability

The newbuild has a length of 89.6 metres (294 feet), a beam of 19.2 metres (63 feet), a maximum draught of 5.9 metres (19 feet), a total open deck area of 440 square metres (4,700 square feet), a warehouse area of 500 square metres (5,400 square feet), and 91 cabins that can house 126 personnel. The vessel is notable for having a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system with variable speed generators and large batteries as well as Ulstein's proprietary twin-stern hull design with main propellers located fore and aft.

“The vessel has a hybrid battery propulsion setup and is prepared for methanol fuel to enable low-carbon emissions,” Helge Torvik, Project Manager at Ulstein Verft, told Baird Maritime. “Also, this is not the first Ulstein vessel with a twin-stern design, but the first one with such a design to be delivered.”