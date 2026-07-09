Offshore Vessel News Roundup | July 9 – Cable layers for Asia, CSOVs for Europe and new construction support ship's trials

New CSOVs have been delivered to two European operators while construction has begun on two cable laying vessels. A Dutch installation support vessel has completed undergoing sea trials.
Construction has begun on a new cable laying vessel ordered by South Korean subsea cable installation company LS Marine Solution.
Design work on the vessel was undertaken by Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design. Delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2028.
Upon completion, the cable laying vessel will have a length of 148.4 metres, a beam of 31 metres, a displacement of 18,800 tonnes, and a total cable capacity of 13,000 tonnes. It will be deployed in support of offshore wind farm projects.
German joint venture company Windward Offshore has taken delivery of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) from Norwegian shipbuilder Vard.
Windward Munich, which recently completed undergoing sea trials, is the third in a series of hybrid CSOVs to be acquired by Windward Offshore. Windward Athens, the first vessel in the series, was handed over in late 2025 while Windward Paris, the second in the series, was delivered earlier this year.
As with her sisters, Windward Munich is classed by DNV and sails under the flag of Malta.
The Holland Shipyards Group has completed conducting sea trials of a new offshore construction support vessel (OSCV) to be operated by Chevalier Floatels.
CF Formidable's hull was built in Spain and utilises a Marin Teknikk design. Chevalier Floatels purchased the hull from the vessel's previous owners and had it towed to the Netherlands for completion at Holland Shipyards' Hardinxveld facilities.
The 110-metre-long DP2 OCSV will satisfy the SPS code for 2008 for 200 POB. She has a 150-tonne active heave compensated offshore crane, a free deck area of 1,300 square metres, and a moonpool measuring 7.2 by 7.2 metres.
Construction has begun on a new cable laying vessel ordered by Malaysian subsea installation specialist the OMS Group.
CS Resilience is the third in a series of cable laying vessels ordered by OMS. Construction of the vessel commenced with a steel-cutting ceremony held at the Gdynia facilities of Polish shipbuilder Crist on Tuesday, July 7.
Design on the vessel was undertaken by Ulstein Design and Solutions.
Germany's Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BSO) has taken delivery of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) from Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft.
Windea Clarke is the fourth CSOV in a series to be built by Ulstein for BSO. Earlier sisters Windea Curie and Windea Clausius were handed over to BSO in 2025 while Windea Carnot was delivered earlier this year.
The BSO CSOVs utilise the same design as Olympic Boreas, a CSOV that was delivered to Norwegian operator Olympic in 2024. Design work on the vessels was undertaken by Ulstein Design and Solutions.