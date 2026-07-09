Offshore Vessel News Roundup | July 9 – Cable layers for Asia, CSOVs for Europe and new construction support ship's trials

Construction has begun on a new cable laying vessel ordered by South Korean subsea cable installation company LS Marine Solution.

Design work on the vessel was undertaken by Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design. Delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2028.

Upon completion, the cable laying vessel will have a length of 148.4 metres, a beam of 31 metres, a displacement of 18,800 tonnes, and a total cable capacity of 13,000 tonnes. It will be deployed in support of offshore wind farm projects.