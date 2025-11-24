VESSEL REVIEW | Windward Athens – New CSOV to support renewables maintenance work in Europe

The vessel has a length of 87.5 metres (287 feet feet), a moulded beam of 19.5 metres (64 feet), and a draught of 5.3 metres (17 feet), and a depth of 7.3 metres (24 feet).

An aft deck with a total area of 320 square metres (3,400 square feet) features an Ampelmann height-adjustable, motion-compensated gangway with an elevator system, Seaonics 3D motion-comensated cranes with lifting capacities of seven tons each, and a height-adjustable boat landing system.