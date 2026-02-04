Offshore Support & Maintenance

Windward Offshore christens second hybrid CSOV in series

Windward Paris
Windward ParisVard
German joint venture company Windward Offshore has formally named a new hybrid commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) built by Norway's Vard.

Windward Paris is the second in a series of CSOVs to be acquired by Windward Offshore. Windward Athens, the first vessel in the series, was handed over late last year.

As with her sister, the DNV-classed, Malta-registered Windward Paris was built by Vard Shipyards Romania while commissioning and final outfitting took place at Vard Brattvaag in Norway.

The CSOV was designed by Vard Design and features a new hull form that has been developed to ensure optimised seakeeping abilities as well as low fuel consumption.

The vessel has a length of 87.5 metres, a moulded beam of 19.5 metres, a draught of 5.3 metres, and a depth of 7.3 metres. An aft deck with a total area of 320 square metres features a height-adjustable, motion-compensated gangway with an elevator system, 3D motion-comensated cranes, and a height-adjustable boat landing system.

The hybrid diesel-electric propulsion arrangement includes four methanol-ready engines and a Vard battery pack. These drive two aft azimuthing thrusters, two forward azimuthing thrusters and a forward tunnel thruster, thus providing improved manoeuvrability.

Vard is building another two CSOVs from the same series for Windward Offshore.

