Windward Offshore christens second hybrid CSOV in series

The CSOV was designed by Vard Design and features a new hull form that has been developed to ensure optimised seakeeping abilities as well as low fuel consumption.

The vessel has a length of 87.5 metres, a moulded beam of 19.5 metres, a draught of 5.3 metres, and a depth of 7.3 metres. An aft deck with a total area of 320 square metres features a height-adjustable, motion-compensated gangway with an elevator system, 3D motion-comensated cranes, and a height-adjustable boat landing system.

The hybrid diesel-electric propulsion arrangement includes four methanol-ready engines and a Vard battery pack. These drive two aft azimuthing thrusters, two forward azimuthing thrusters and a forward tunnel thruster, thus providing improved manoeuvrability.

Vard is building another two CSOVs from the same series for Windward Offshore.