Construction begins on OMS Group's new cable laying vessel

The 130-metre-long CS Resilience will feature two large cable tanks and a hangar enclosing the cable deck, with an open deck for remotely operated vehicles and containers. There will also be space for a 50-tonne A-frame with a towing winch for ploughing as well as accommodation for up to 75 personnel.

Scheduled to enter service in 2028, the vessel will feature Ulstein's patented bow design and variable speed generator technology, which can help optimise energy consumption.

OMS said the vessel will combine improved seakeeping performance with enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.