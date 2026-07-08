Sea trials completed for Chevalier Floatels' new construction support vessel

The Holland Shipyards Group has completed conducting sea trials of a new offshore construction support vessel (OSCV) to be operated by Chevalier Floatels.
CF Formidable's hull was built in Spain and utilises a Marin Teknikk design. Chevalier Floatels purchased the hull from the vessel's previous owners and had it towed to the Netherlands for completion at Holland Shipyards' Hardinxveld facilities.
The 110-metre-long DP2 OCSV will satisfy the SPS code for 2008 for 200 POB. She has a 150-tonne active heave compensated offshore crane, a free deck area of 1,300 square metres, and a moonpool measuring 7.2 by 7.2 metres.
The vessel has exclusive furnishings for 120 POB as well as office, meeting, and operating room facilities for clients.
The OCSV was built with IMO Tier III purification equipment and is equipped with a battery for energy storage for energy peak shaving and spinning reserves.
CF Formidable is being completed a multi-purpose vessel for construction support, walk-to-work duties, cable repair, and trenching. For her initial charter, the vessel will be operated in Africa in support of Chevron.