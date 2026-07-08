Sea trials completed for Chevalier Floatels' new construction support vessel

The Holland Shipyards Group has completed conducting sea trials of a new offshore construction support vessel (OSCV) to be operated by Chevalier Floatels.

CF Formidable's hull was built in Spain and utilises a Marin Teknikk design. Chevalier Floatels purchased the hull from the vessel's previous owners and had it towed to the Netherlands for completion at Holland Shipyards' Hardinxveld facilities.

The 110-metre-long DP2 OCSV will satisfy the SPS code for 2008 for 200 POB. She has a 150-tonne active heave compensated offshore crane, a free deck area of 1,300 square metres, and a moonpool measuring 7.2 by 7.2 metres.