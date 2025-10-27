COLUMN | The end of the world? Borr and Vantage clients sanctioned; more Bourbon boats on the block; Tidewater downgraded; ASL silent [Offshore Accounts]

We knew ASL was a mess, but having the wrong directors on the website is a new low. Apologies to the two former independent directors. I hope they share our outrage at the failure of their former company to protect the lives of its staff and subcontractors.

Rajah and Tann partner replaced Rajah and Tann partner on the board

However, like Mr Yeap, who dodged the bullet over the two explosions in Batam by his resignation, Mr Adrian Wong Soon Peng is also a partner at the same leading Singaporean shipping law firm, Rajah and Tann.

Therefore, our comment that it is unfortunate that such a distinguished law firm should have one of its leaders serving on the board of a company where so many people have been killed in two serious accidents at its shipyard in Indonesia in just four months still stands. Is this the kind of image any major law firm wants to be associated with? It certainly doesn’t look great.

The 2025 annual report also confirms that Damian Hong Chin Fock has also left the board and the second independent director is actually David Hwang Soo Chin. Quite why the ASL Marine investor relations section has not been updated is not clear, as the new directors have been corrected elsewhere, in the “about” section of the website.

If a company’s official website for investors cannot even list the correct directors, then we should not perhaps be surprised that there is disarray in its unsafe shipyard.

Work accidents are leadership failures

"Work accidents are not fate, but the result of negligence," one of the labour representatives was reported as saying at the demonstration last week. "The government must not be silent to see the lives of workers floating because of an unsafe work system."

We agree. Let’s hope that the independent directors can do their duties and drive through changes to prevent any further fatalities at ASL’s deadly facility. Over to you, Adrian Wong Soon Peng and David Hwang Soo Chin.

Issue out a decent press release explaining what the board is doing to compensate families, how exactly ASL is complying with local law, and how this fatal accident in Batam will never happen a third time.

And please, fix the website, too.