Oil markets rally following US sanctions on Russian oil giants

Oil prices surged around five per cent to a two-week high on Thursday after the US imposed sanctions on major Russian suppliers Rosneft and Lukoil over Russia's war in Ukraine. The sanctions could reduce global oil supplies since Russia was the world’s second-biggest crude producer in 2024 after the US, according to US energy data.

Brent futures were up $3.37, or 5.4 per cent, to $65.96 a barrel by 12:13 EDT (16:13 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $3.33, or 5.7 per cent, to $61.83. That put both crude benchmarks on track for their biggest daily percentage gains since mid-June and their highest closes since October 8.