Singapore shipbuilder Seatrium receives notice of arbitration over vessel contract termination

Singapore shipbuilder Seatrium has received a notice of arbitration from an affiliate of Maersk Offshore Wind in relation to the earlier termination of the contract for the construction of a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV).
Seatrium said in a statement that it received the notice of arbitration on Tuesday, October 21, just one day after its Seatrium Energy International (SEI) division gave notice to the Maersk Offshore Wind affiliate that the WTIV ordered by the latter would be delivered by January 30, 2026.
Seatrium said the notice of arbitration asserts that disputes have arisen between the parties to the contract, and that such disputes are to be referred to arbitration in London to be conducted in accordance with the current London Maritime Arbitrators Association (LMAA) terms.
The company added that the notice of arbitration does not contain any particulars of the alleged disputes or the buyer’s claims or the reliefs (monetary or otherwise) being sought by the buyer.
Seatrium said SEI is taking legal advice and will vigorously prosecute its position and defend any claims that may be brought by the buyer.
SEI had secured the WTIV contract with Maersk Offshore Wind, through an affiliate of the latter, in 2022 while still operating as Sembcorp Marine Rigs and Floaters.
Seatrium had earlier described the termination of the contract by the Maersk Offshore Wind affiliate as "wrongful."