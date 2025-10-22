Singapore shipbuilder Seatrium receives notice of arbitration over vessel contract termination

Singapore shipbuilder Seatrium has received a notice of arbitration from an affiliate of Maersk Offshore Wind in relation to the earlier termination of the contract for the construction of a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV).

Seatrium said in a statement that it received the notice of arbitration on Tuesday, October 21, just one day after its Seatrium Energy International (SEI) division gave notice to the Maersk Offshore Wind affiliate that the WTIV ordered by the latter would be delivered by January 30, 2026.