COLUMN | Fatal explosions in Batam shipyard: Investors don’t care, boards are weak, and the families likely get peanuts [Offshore Accounts]

ASL has the funds to change

On Friday, October 10, ASL had announced that its share placement to raise SG$7 million (US$5.4 million) was fully taken up, with 41.1 million new shares issued, and the issue was supported by many of the institutional investors in the company.

ASL said that the proceeds will be used to fund capital expenditures, supporting its business expansion plans.

We would strongly suggest that the company might want to spend the proceeds on reinforcing safety at its Batam shipyard, on all vessels calling there for repairs. It might want to consider changing the management there and in Singapore, and perhaps compensating the families of the dead with more than just the bare Indonesian statutory compensation.

Customers are unlikely to want to repair their ships in a yard where explosions happen frequently. ASL’s long-term success in ship repair depends on raising its standards.

Mozambique deaths

We reported last week how seven seafarers are dead or missing in Mozambique after a service boat capsized in the outer anchorage of the Port of Beira whilst transferring crew to the Marshall Islands-flagged oil and chemical tanker Sea Quest, which is managed by Scorpio Marine Management of India.

Again, it is a completely preventable accident, a needless waste of life, and I don’t even need to read the incident report that the authorities in Mozambique will likely not publish to be able to say that.

Just as people shouldn’t weld in tanks that have not been properly gas-freed on FSOs, nor should jackups be towed into storms, neither should crew launches sink when they are servicing ships in an anchorage, any anchorage, anywhere.

Conclusion: fatal flaw in shipping’s model

All those senior figures in the industry who lament that the maritime industry cannot attract talent and that young people don’t want to go to sea or engage in honest toil in engineering and welding in shipyards might want to consider just why that is.

One key reason may be that an industry that routinely blows up and drowns its personnel is unlikely to be attractive as a place of work for young people, old people, or anyone with other options.

Make shipping safer, raise safety, raise wages and operational standards, then come back and tell me if recruitment and retention are still a problem.

Background Reading

India’s Scroll has an excellent account of the P305 barge accident and the sinking of the tug Varapradha in the May 2021 cyclone, including chilling accounts from survivors, detailed reportage into the web of subcontractors and ownership of the vessels, and the poor decision-making by charterers ONGC and its maintenance contractor Afcons, which led to the losses of the two vessels and their respective crews.

Scroll reported that, “In statements by the Indian Navy and ONGC, the dead were described as 'BNVs' – brave nature’s victims. But conversations with survivors and crucial email correspondence reveal that the tragedy was entirely man-made and entirely preventable.” Surprise!

The full specifications of Federal II from the time of her first conversion as an FSO for CNOOC as the operator of Widuri Field before Pertamina took it over are here.