COLUMN | Back to school: Cadeler's €100 million cancellation fee; Transocean's scrapping; ICBC's Bourbon vessel sales continue [Offshore Accounts]

Or perhaps the sum was so large that disclosing it would reveal the continued underperformance of Cadeler’s fleet and spoil the rosy picture painted by the company, in which case, it would definitely be material and should be disclosed transparently.

There are clues, even if Cadeler itself is not explicit.

Note three on page 22 of the interim report itself states that the company’s, “other revenue, including fees earned for early termination of contracts by customers” rose from €13.9 million (US$16.3 million) in 2024 to €120.4 million (US$140.8 million) in the first half of this year."

Even allowing for the increase of the company’s fleet to seven vessels in service in the period, which might increase those mysterious other revenues that weren’t the Hornsea compensation cheque, it seems safe to say that at least €100 million (US$117 million) of Cadeler’s interim profits came from the Hornsea Four termination fee. Yet it is unclear why this can’t be spoken of in the investor presentation.

Take out that six-digit compensation figure and the net profit from the seven WTIVs in service looks less impressive. It falls to just €68 million (US$80 million), or around US$11 million per WTIV in service for the six months. This net profit almost matches the company’s free cash flow from operations, which came in at €71.5 million (US$83.6 million).

The one-off payment from Hornsea appeared not to have been paid on the day the termination was announced, and was bundled into “changes in working capital” in the cashflow statement.

There is some cause for champagne

We can see that there was underlying improvement in Cadeler’s performance year on year. Free cash flow from operations in 2025 was more than four times higher than it was in the prior year first half. The fact that the company produced this profit level with just 67 per cent utilisation of its fleet provides upside for investors if it can get more of its WTIVs on hire.

But at the same time, I am anxious for the future. Why?

We’ve seen these cancellation fees before

I was around in the offshore oil and gas industry in 2015 and 2016, when sentiment turned rapidly against deepwater drilling as oil prices fell, much as sentiment has soured on offshore wind now. Back then, oil companies were paying out huge cancellation fees to rig owners to terminate their rigs.

The biggest ever seems to have been when Freeport-McMoran terminated the contracts for the drillships Noble Sam Croft and Noble Tom Madden in the Gulf of Mexico and paid Noble US$540 million just to go away. Noble achieved a large operating profit for 2016, but 80 per cent of this came from that one termination fee.

Other drillers also received large fees, but this was not a cause for celebration for investors, nor should it be in the case of Cadeler.