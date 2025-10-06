COLUMN | Colours of my dream: Bluewhale drilling; Blackwater founder back; green lights from Eni [Offshore Accounts]

One of the few pop videos to feature a vessel is the 1980s classic Karma Chameleon by Culture Club, set in 1870 as lead singer Boy George boards a Mississippi paddle steamer amid a crowd of men in stovepipe hats and Victorian breeches, ladies in lace finery and showgirls in feather boas, to the accompaniment of a harmonica.

Despite the disconcerting SOLAS violations when a cheating cardsharp is thrown overboard without a life-saving appliance, the catchy chorus runs as follows:

“Loving would be easy if your colours were like my dream.

Red, gold and green, red, gold and green...”

Which begs the question, what are the colours of the offshore dream at the moment, an industry where, in the words of the song, “every day is like survival (survival)”?

With the next round of quarterly reports still not yet due for some weeks – Transocean is scheduled to report its latest results on November 3, and Tidewater on November 6 – and with no ICBC auctions of the laid-up vessels the bank owns in the Bourbon fleet last week, we will have to dream harder.