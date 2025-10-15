UK sanctions Russia's Lukoil and Rosneft, targets shadow fleet

Britain on Wednesday targeted Russia's two largest oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft, and 51 shadow fleet tankers in what it described as a new bid to tighten energy sanctions and choke off Kremlin revenues.

Lukoil and Rosneft were designated under the UK’s Russia sanctions laws for what Britain described as its role in supporting the Russian government. They are subject to an asset freeze, director disqualification, transport restrictions, and a ban on UK trust services.

The two companies are considered strategically significant to the Kremlin, the government said, adding that their activities are of economic importance to Russia, contributing to state revenues that help sustain its war in Ukraine.