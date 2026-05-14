Workboat News Roundup | May 14 – US and Canadian research ships, explosives-carrying boat and more

The Canadian Coast Guard has welcomed a new research vessel into service as a workboat designed primarily for transporting explosives has been delivered to a Hong Kong operator. Construction continues on a crane barge for a New Jersey-based engineering firm and a research ship for the US Navy. Lastly, a UK builder has been selected to supply modernised RIBs for deployment aboard some of the newest warships of the German Navy.
The Canadian Coast Guard officially welcomed the oceanographic research vessel CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk to its fleet during a ceremony at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, on Tuesday, May 12.
Designed by Vard Marine and built by Seaspan Shipyards as an "offshore oceanographic science vessel" (OOSV), the Lloyd’s Register-classed Naalak Nappaaluk was built in line with the Canadian Government’s national shipbuilding strategy, an objective of which is to help bolster Canada’s presence in the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans.
The OOSV can accommodate up to 34 crewmembers and 26 Fisheries and Oceans Canada scientists. As a multi-role vessel, she is capable of oceanographic, fishery, geological and hydrographic survey missions.
The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support, the central procurement arm of the German Armed Forces, has entered into a contract amendment with UK shipbuilder the Marine Specialised Technology Group (MST Group) resolving previous design challenges and introducing a technical enhancement package as part of the development of new rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) for the German Navy.
The MST Group said the amendment will cover a substantial expansion of scope, transforming its RIB platform into a "highly capable, network-enabled asset."
China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary (CSSC) CSSC Guijiang Shipbuilding has handed over a new workboat ordered by the Hong Kong Marine Department (HKMD).
Designed by the China Shipbuilding Group subsidiary 605 Research Institute, Ever Safe No 2 (长安一号; Chang'an No 2) is the second of two workboats ordered by the HKMD in 2024. Ever Safe No 1, the first workboat in the series, was delivered to the HKMD earlier this year.
The workboat will be used primarily for the transport of explosives and other dangerous goods in support of the construction activities of the Hong Kong Civil Engineering and Development Department.
Construction has begun on a new crane barge slated for Clermont, New Jersey-based marine services provider Northstar Marine (NMI).
The vessel, which will be named Northstar 600, will be a heavy lift twin boom barge with a maximum lifting capacity of 600 tons. Delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.
Northstar 600 will be built on an ABS-classed 65- by 230-foot (20- by 70-metre) deck barge equipped with a self-elevating spud system and a four-point mooring spread. NMI said the twin boom derrick configuration will provide the primary lift capacity, while the vessel's generous deck space on the opposing end will allow a crawler crane to be staged aboard for pre-rigging, load handling, and support operations.
Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding has floated out the future USNS Robert Ballard, the US Navy's newest Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey ship (T-AGS).
The vessel honours Dr Robert Ballard, a retired US Navy officer and former director of the Center for Ocean Exploration. The navy said the name selection follows the tradition of naming survey ships after explorers, oceanographers, and distinguished marine surveyors.
A tenured professor of oceanography at the University of Rhode Island's Graduate School of Oceanography, Dr Ballard is known as a discoverer of the final resting place of ill-fated passenger liner Titanic.