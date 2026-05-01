US Navy research ship Robert Ballard hits the water

Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding has floated out the future USNS Robert Ballard, the US Navy's newest Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey ship (T-AGS).

The vessel honours Dr Robert Ballard, a retired US Navy officer and former director of the Center for Ocean Exploration. The navy said the name selection follows the tradition of naming survey ships after explorers, oceanographers, and distinguished marine surveyors.

A tenured professor of oceanography at the University of Rhode Island's Graduate School of Oceanography, Dr Ballard is known as a discoverer of the final resting place of ill-fated passenger liner Titanic.