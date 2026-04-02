VESSEL REVIEW | Ever Safe No 1 – Explosives-carrying boat to support construction projects in Hong Kong
China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary (CSSC) CSSC Guijiang Shipbuilding has handed over a new workboat ordered by the Hong Kong Marine Department (HKMD).
Designed by the China Shipbuilding Group subsidiary 605 Research Institute, Ever Safe No 1 (长安一号; Chang'an No 1) is one of two workboats ordered by the HKMD in 2024. They will be used primarily for the transport of explosives and other dangerous goods in support of the construction activities of the Hong Kong Civil Engineering and Development Department.
The new workboats will replace two earlier CSSC-built vessels that have been performing a similar function for the HKMD since they were delivered in 1998. The second workboat in the series is scheduled to be delivered during the first half of 2026.
Increased carrying capacity and greater durability
Ever Safe No 1 has a steel hull, an aluminium superstructure, an LOA of 33 metres (110 feet), a beam of seven metres (23 feet), a depth of 3.5 metres (11 feet), and a cargo capacity of 12.5 tons. Compared to her predecessors, the newer cargo vessel also boasts a stronger hull, greater range, and a high operating speed.
Power is provided by two main engines driving fixed-pitch propellers. The vessel is also fitted with a selective catalytic reduction system and solar panels to supply 100 per cent of the electrical power requirements of her onboard systems.
Two knuckle boom cranes are installed to facilitate loading and unloading of heavier loads.
Enhanced safety features
The wheelhouse features control and monitoring systems. The hold meanwhile boasts fire alarms and a sprinkler array as well as CCTV cameras and smoke sampling detection systems.
The wheelhouse itself is elevated to provide the helm operator with improved forward visibility even when the forward deck is laden with cargo.