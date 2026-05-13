Canadian Coast Guard formally welcomes new ocean-going research ship into service

The Canadian Coast Guard officially welcomed the oceanographic research vessel CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk to its fleet during a ceremony at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, on Tuesday, May 12.

Designed by Vard Marine and built by Seaspan Shipyards as an "offshore oceanographic science vessel" (OOSV), the Lloyd’s Register-classed Naalak Nappaaluk was built in line with the Canadian Government’s national shipbuilding strategy, an objective of which is to help bolster Canada’s presence in the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans.

The OOSV can accommodate up to 34 crewmembers and 26 Fisheries and Oceans Canada scientists. As a multi-role vessel, she is capable of oceanographic, fishery, geological and hydrographic survey missions.