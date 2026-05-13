Canadian Coast Guard formally welcomes new ocean-going research ship into service

The Canadian Coast Guard officially welcomed the oceanographic research vessel CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk to its fleet during a ceremony at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, on Tuesday, May 12.
Designed by Vard Marine and built by Seaspan Shipyards as an "offshore oceanographic science vessel" (OOSV), the Lloyd’s Register-classed Naalak Nappaaluk was built in line with the Canadian Government’s national shipbuilding strategy, an objective of which is to help bolster Canada’s presence in the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans.
The OOSV can accommodate up to 34 crewmembers and 26 Fisheries and Oceans Canada scientists. As a multi-role vessel, she is capable of oceanographic, fishery, geological and hydrographic survey missions.
The vessel's hull features a reinforced bow and an ice belt extending to the waterline, which are essential for navigating first-year ice up to one metre thick (in compliance with Polar Class 6 standards). These ensure safe transit through marginal ice zones without compromising speed or fuel efficiency.
The vessel is equipped with a deck that can swap out different equipment modules based on mission requirements, a marine mammal observation station, an ocean sampling room, multiple laboratories, a drop keel, sonars, a launch and recovery system, and equipment for collecting and analysing information to better understand ocean ecosystems.
An A-frame and numerous cranes and winches are also fitted.
The OOSV can also support search and rescue operations and environmental response, when needed. A rescue boat will be available for use in MOB situations while one liferaft and four lifeboats will be used should evacuation become necessary.