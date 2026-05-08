Hong Kong Marine Department takes delivery of explosives-carrying workboat

China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary (CSSC) CSSC Guijiang Shipbuilding has handed over a new workboat ordered by the Hong Kong Marine Department (HKMD).
Designed by the China Shipbuilding Group subsidiary 605 Research Institute, Ever Safe No 2 (长安一号; Chang'an No 2) is the second of two workboats ordered by the HKMD in 2024. Ever Safe No 1, the first workboat in the series, was delivered to the HKMD earlier this year.
The workboat will be used primarily for the transport of explosives and other dangerous goods in support of the construction activities of the Hong Kong Civil Engineering and Development Department.
The new workboats have since replaced two earlier CSSC-built vessels that have been performing a similar function for the HKMD since they were delivered in 1998.
Ever Safe No 2 has an LOA of 33 metres, a beam of seven metres, and a depth of 3.5 metres. Compared to her predecessors, the newer cargo vessel also boasts a stronger hull, greater range, and a high operating speed.
The vessel is also fitted with a selective catalytic reduction system and solar panels to supply 100 per cent of the electrical power requirements of her onboard systems.