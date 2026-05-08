Hong Kong Marine Department takes delivery of explosives-carrying workboat

China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary (CSSC) CSSC Guijiang Shipbuilding has handed over a new workboat ordered by the Hong Kong Marine Department (HKMD).

Designed by the China Shipbuilding Group subsidiary 605 Research Institute, Ever Safe No 2 (长安一号; Chang'an No 2) is the second of two workboats ordered by the HKMD in 2024. Ever Safe No 1, the first workboat in the series, was delivered to the HKMD earlier this year.

The workboat will be used primarily for the transport of explosives and other dangerous goods in support of the construction activities of the Hong Kong Civil Engineering and Development Department.