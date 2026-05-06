Construction begins on new crane barge for Northstar Marine

Construction has begun on a new crane barge slated for Clermont, New Jersey-based marine services provider Northstar Marine (NMI).

The vessel, which will be named Northstar 600, will be a heavy lift twin boom barge with a maximum lifting capacity of 600 tons. Delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.

Northstar 600 will be built on an ABS-classed 65- by 230-foot (20- by 70-metre) deck barge equipped with a self-elevating spud system and a four-point mooring spread. NMI said the twin boom derrick configuration will provide the primary lift capacity, while the vessel's generous deck space on the opposing end will allow a crawler crane to be staged aboard for pre-rigging, load handling, and support operations.