Construction begins on new crane barge for Northstar Marine

Construction has begun on a new crane barge slated for Clermont, New Jersey-based marine services provider Northstar Marine (NMI).
The vessel, which will be named Northstar 600, will be a heavy lift twin boom barge with a maximum lifting capacity of 600 tons. Delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.
Northstar 600 will be built on an ABS-classed 65- by 230-foot (20- by 70-metre) deck barge equipped with a self-elevating spud system and a four-point mooring spread. NMI said the twin boom derrick configuration will provide the primary lift capacity, while the vessel's generous deck space on the opposing end will allow a crawler crane to be staged aboard for pre-rigging, load handling, and support operations.
The company said this combination will give the vessel a level of operational flexibility that will set it apart from more conventional single-crane platforms.
The barge will be able to operate in all major ports and areas from Maine to Virginia. It will be available for heavy lift, salvage, offshore support, and marine construction work throughout the region, serving both private clients and government agencies.