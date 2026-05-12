German Armed Forces procurement inks contract amendment covering supply of new RIBs

The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support, the central procurement arm of the German Armed Forces, has entered into a contract amendment with UK shipbuilder the Marine Specialised Technology Group (MST Group) resolving previous design challenges and introducing a technical enhancement package as part of the development of new rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) for the German Navy.
The MST Group said the amendment will cover a substantial expansion of scope, transforming its RIB platform into a "highly capable, network-enabled asset."
The new package will deliver improvements in operational effectiveness through an advanced suite of C4ISR-aligned capabilities, including: multi-channel tactical radios; integration of various sensors and advanced user interfaces; an advanced workstation and network architecture; upgraded ergonomic seating, improved electromagnetic compatibility, and expanded provision of spares and tools; and improved equipment layout and modularity.
The delivery of the first modernised RIBs to the end user will take place according to an agreed schedule. The boats will be deployed aboard the German Navy's F126 or Niedersachsen-class multi-purpose frigates.