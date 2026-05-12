German Armed Forces procurement inks contract amendment covering supply of new RIBs

The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support, the central procurement arm of the German Armed Forces, has entered into a contract amendment with UK shipbuilder the Marine Specialised Technology Group (MST Group) resolving previous design challenges and introducing a technical enhancement package as part of the development of new rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) for the German Navy.

The MST Group said the amendment will cover a substantial expansion of scope, transforming its RIB platform into a "highly capable, network-enabled asset."