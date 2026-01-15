Workboat News Roundup | January 16 – Canadian icebreaker contract, US shipyard's new submarine dock and more

A new hydrographic survey vessel ordered by Dutch subsea solutions provider the N-Sea Group was recently launched in the Netherlands.

Geo Master is of a similar design as Geo Ranger, which is already under N-Sea management and control. Delivery of the newer survey vessel is scheduled for March 2026 while operational sailings will commence shortly afterwards.

Geo Master will also be upgraded to meet the latest standards in fuel efficiency and emissions while retaining the ability to run on biofuel.