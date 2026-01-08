Other Workboats

General Dynamics Electric Boat places new submarine dry dock into service

Atlas being positioned parallel to the South Yard Assembly Building at General Dynamic Electric Boat's shipyard in Groton, Connecticut
Atlas being positioned parallel to the South Yard Assembly Building at General Dynamic Electric Boat's shipyard in Groton, ConnecticutGeneral Dynamics Electric Boat
US naval shipbuilder General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB) has begun operating its newest floating dry dock.

The 618- by 140-foot (188- by 43-metre) Atlas was built by Bollinger Shipyards of Louisiana. It will support GDEB's construction and sustainment of the US Navy Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program by providing essential dry dock capacity for construction, maintenance, and long-term sustainment.

GDEB is the prime contractor on the design and build of the Columbia class submarines, which will replace the ageing Ohio-class boats due to begin to retire from service in 2027.

Submarines of the Columbia-class will be the largest ever built by the United States, at two-and-a-half times the size of the existing Virginia-class attack submarines.

Atlas' delivery last October marked the completion of Bollinger's second contract with GDEB.

In late 2019, Bollinger was selected to construct the 400- by 100-foot (120- by 30-metre) ocean transport barge Holland for GDEB. The barge was delivered on-schedule in 2021.

Bollinger is also in the construction phase of a pontoon launcher for GDEB, which will support the construction and launching of the Columbia-class boats.

