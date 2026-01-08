General Dynamics Electric Boat places new submarine dry dock into service

US naval shipbuilder General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB) has begun operating its newest floating dry dock.
The 618- by 140-foot (188- by 43-metre) Atlas was built by Bollinger Shipyards of Louisiana. It will support GDEB's construction and sustainment of the US Navy Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program by providing essential dry dock capacity for construction, maintenance, and long-term sustainment.
GDEB is the prime contractor on the design and build of the Columbia class submarines, which will replace the ageing Ohio-class boats due to begin to retire from service in 2027.
Submarines of the Columbia-class will be the largest ever built by the United States, at two-and-a-half times the size of the existing Virginia-class attack submarines.
Atlas' delivery last October marked the completion of Bollinger's second contract with GDEB.
In late 2019, Bollinger was selected to construct the 400- by 100-foot (120- by 30-metre) ocean transport barge Holland for GDEB. The barge was delivered on-schedule in 2021.
Bollinger is also in the construction phase of a pontoon launcher for GDEB, which will support the construction and launching of the Columbia-class boats.