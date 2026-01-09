Construction begins on US Coast Guard's newest inland construction tender

Birdon America of Bayou La Batre, Alabama, has begun construction of the third waterways commerce cutter (WCC) slated for the US Coast Guard.
The WCCs will replace the coast guard's legacy fleet of inland tenders. The new vessels will be manufactured in two variants: river buoy tenders (WLRs) and inland construction tenders (WLICs).
Both WLICs and WLRs are being acquired under the same contract due to their substantial design similarities.
The third WCC to be built overall will also be the second WLIC. Upon completion, it will be used in constructing, repairing, and maintaining fixed aids to navigation along the Eastern Seaboard and Gulf Coast.
The WLIC will also be uniquely equipped to drive and remove piles, erect towers, and perform major structural modifications.
Birdon has been contracted to build 27 WCCs for the coast guard. This number will include 16 WLRs and 11 WLICs.
The first WLIC and first WCC overall is scheduled to be completed in 2027.