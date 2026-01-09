Construction begins on US Coast Guard's newest inland construction tender

Birdon America of Bayou La Batre, Alabama, has begun construction of the third waterways commerce cutter (WCC) slated for the US Coast Guard.

The WCCs will replace the coast guard's legacy fleet of inland tenders. The new vessels will be manufactured in two variants: river buoy tenders (WLRs) and inland construction tenders (WLICs).

Both WLICs and WLRs are being acquired under the same contract due to their substantial design similarities.