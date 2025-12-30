Louisiana builder secures four-icebreaker contract from US Coast Guard

Bollinger said the MPI is the optimal design to meet US Coast Guard requirements as it exceeds all ASC requirements and supports all eleven of the vessels' statutory missions.

The MPI has been designed to be capable of breaking through four feet (1.2 metres) of ice, travelling 12,000 nautical miles, and operating for over 60 days. Bollinger said the design is purpose-built to support the evolving mission needs of the US Coast Guard in the harshest conditions.

The ASCs will serve as medium-displacement vessels to complement the coast guard's "polar security cutters" (PSCs). The ASCs will be used primarily for Arctic operations while the heavier PSCs will be capable of both Arctic and Antarctic operations.