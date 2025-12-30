Louisiana builder secures four-icebreaker contract from US Coast Guard

Bollinger Shipyards of Lockport, Lousiana, has entered into an agreement with the US Coast Guard for the construction of four "Arctic security cutters" (ASCs), a new class of medium icebreakers for operation in Arctic waters.
Bollinger will construct ASCs based on a multi-purpose icebreaker (MPI) design developed by Seaspan Shipyards of Canada in collaboration with Aker Arctic Technology of Finland.
Bollinger said it has worked in close partnership with Rauma Marine Constructions of Finland to ensure that the US receives these icebreakers as rapidly as possible.
Work on the four Bollinger-built ASCs will take place at its shipyard in Houma, Louisiana. Construction of the ASCs will be supported by the company’s workforce at multiple facilities across the US Gulf Coast.
Bollinger said the MPI is the optimal design to meet US Coast Guard requirements as it exceeds all ASC requirements and supports all eleven of the vessels' statutory missions.
The MPI has been designed to be capable of breaking through four feet (1.2 metres) of ice, travelling 12,000 nautical miles, and operating for over 60 days. Bollinger said the design is purpose-built to support the evolving mission needs of the US Coast Guard in the harshest conditions.
The ASCs will serve as medium-displacement vessels to complement the coast guard's "polar security cutters" (PSCs). The ASCs will be used primarily for Arctic operations while the heavier PSCs will be capable of both Arctic and Antarctic operations.