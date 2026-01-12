N-Sea Group's newest survey boat hits the water

A new hydrographic survey vessel ordered by Dutch subsea solutions provider the N-Sea Group was recently launched in the Netherlands.
Geo Master is of a similar design as Geo Ranger, which is already under N-Sea management and control. Delivery of the newer survey vessel is scheduled for March 2026 while operational sailings will commence shortly afterwards.
Geo Master will also be upgraded to meet the latest standards in fuel efficiency and emissions while retaining the ability to run on biofuel.
The Conoship-designed vessel will have an LOA of 41.2 metres, a moulded beam of 8.7 metres, a design draught of 2.25 metres, and accommodation for seven crewmembers and up to 14 scientists. Power will be provided by four Volvo Penta D13 IMO Tier III generators that each produce 332 kW at 1,500 rpm.
The vessel will also have equipment for supporting remotely operated vehicle operations.
Irish Mainport Holdings, via its Mainport Shipping business unit, will be Geo Master's end client. N-Sea will meanwhile have the vessel under full commercial management and control.