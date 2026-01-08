Canadian builder inks icebreaker design contracts with US and Finnish counterparts

Canada's Seaspan Shipyards has entered into agreements with US-based Bollinger Shipyards and Rauma Marine Constructions of Finland to provide its proven multi-purpose icebreaker (MPI) design and associated supply chain packages to enable rapid construction and delivery of up to six vessels for the US Coast Guard's Arctic security cutter (ASC) program.

Rauma will build up to two vessels in Finland with delivery expected in 2028 under the contracts formally announced by the US Coast Guard last week. Bollinger will meanwhile construct up to four ASCs in the US with the first of these expected in 2029.