Maryland Pilots welcomes new boat into service

The Association of Maryland Pilots (AMP) recently took delivery of a new pilot launch from Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding of Massachusetts.
Named Federal Hill, the boat is the latest in series of pilot launches that are slated to replace the association's older and larger FRP-hulled, 45-foot (13.7-metre) craft that are nearing retirement. Fells Point, the first boat in the series, was delivered to AMP in 2021.
With an LOA of 48.5 feet (14.7 metres), a beam of 15.6 feet (4.75 metres), and a draught of four feet (1.2 metres), the Ray Hunt-designed, all-aluminium boat features a 20-degree, deep V hull for improved seakeeping ability.
The bow has been chopped back above the chine and given heavy rubber protection for bow-on dock landings. The chine itself is designed to reduce spray.
Power for the boat is provided by a pair of Volvo Penta D13 US EPA Tier III-compliant diesel engines. The engines drive two Bruntons five-bladed propellers via ZF 400-A gearboxes to deliver a top speed of 30 knots and a service speed of 28 knots.
The wheelhouse features a centre-line helm station, five Norsap shock-mitigating reclining seats, a refrigerator, and a reverse-cycle HVAC unit. A second HVAC unit is installed in the forecastle, which also includes a portable toilet, a tool box, and storage for safety gear.