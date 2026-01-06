Maryland Pilots welcomes new boat into service

The Association of Maryland Pilots (AMP) recently took delivery of a new pilot launch from Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding of Massachusetts.

Named Federal Hill, the boat is the latest in series of pilot launches that are slated to replace the association's older and larger FRP-hulled, 45-foot (13.7-metre) craft that are nearing retirement. Fells Point, the first boat in the series, was delivered to AMP in 2021.