Tug News Roundup | March 6 – Canadian naval support tug, all-electric newbuild for Singapore and more

Deliveries include an inland pusher tug for a US shipowner, Singapore's first fully electric electric harbour tug, and a support tug for the Royal Canadian Navy. Construction has meanwhile begun on new vessels ordered by Indian and US operators.
New Orleans-based Canal Barge Company has taken delivery of a new inland pusher tug designed and built by C&C Marine and Repair.
Deborah H. Valentine is the second in a series of tugs ordered by Canal Barge. Al Sloss, the first tug in the series, was handed over in January.
The newbuild has a length of 87 feet (27 metres), a beam of 34 feet (10 metres), and accommodation for up to eight crewmembers. Power is provided by two Mitsubishi S12-R main engines that each produce 1,300 hp (970 kW).
India's Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has begun construction on two new ASD tugs in a series ordered by local operator Polestar Maritime.
The two new vessels will be based on a Robert Allan Ltd design and will be jointly constructed by CSL and its subsidiary Udupi CSL in Cochin.
The tugs will each have a length of 33 metres, a beam of 12.2 metres, a draught of 4.2 metres, and a bollard pull of 70 tonnes.
The Coastal Sustainability Alliance, a collaboration led by the Kuok Maritime Group, formally named Singapore's first fully electric harbour tug in a ceremony on Monday, February 23.
The 29-metre, 50-ton bollard pull Eon features an integrated electric propulsion system from ABB. Construction of the tug was completed in compliance with Bureau Veritas class rules.
Development of the tug is in line with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore's requirement that all newbuild harbour craft must be either fully electric or compatible with B100 biofuels or "net-zero" fuels by 2030.
Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd has been selected to design a new ship assist tug for Harbor Docking and Towing of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
The completed tug will have an LOA of 92 feet (28 metres), a moulded beam of 40 feet (12 metres), a moulded depth of 17 feet (5.2 metres), and a bollard pull of 88 tonnes.
The vessel will be designed to American Bureau of Shipping rules including the A1 escort tug and FFV 1 notations. Construction will take place at C&C Marine and Repair's shipyard in Belle Chasse, Louisiana.
The Royal Canadian Navy recently took delivery of a new ship assist tug built by Ocean Industries of Isle-aux-Coudres in Quebec.
CFAV Canso is named after the Canso Strait, which separates Nova Scotia from Cape Breton Island. She has been classified as a naval large tug (NLT).
The tug arrived in Canadian Forces Base Halifax in December 2025. She has just completed undergoing additional sea trials, testing, and crew training.