Singapore's first fully electric harbour tug formally named

The Coastal Sustainability Alliance, a collaboration led by the Kuok Maritime Group, formally named Singapore's first fully electric harbour tug in a ceremony on Monday, February 23.
The 29-metre, 50-ton bollard pull Eon features an integrated electric propulsion system from ABB. Construction of the tug was completed in compliance with Bureau Veritas class rules.
Development of the tug is in line with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore's requirement that all newbuild harbour craft must be either fully electric or compatible with B100 biofuels or "net-zero" fuels by 2030.
The tug is powered by a 3MWH lithium titanate oxide battery pack connected to ABB's energy management system and DC grid system. The latter can facilitate battery integration and reduce the number of energy conversions between different sources and loads, thereby optimising drivetrain efficiency while extending operating range per charge.
The tug can also be configured to accommodate either additional energy storage systems or alternative low-emission fuels such as methanol, hydrogen and ammonia when these become commercially available.
Eon will be operated in conjunction with an electric supply boat.