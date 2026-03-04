Construction begins on two new tugs for India's Polestar Maritime

India's Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has begun construction on two new ASD tugs in a series ordered by local operator Polestar Maritime.

The two new vessels will be based on a Robert Allan Ltd design and will be jointly constructed by CSL and its subsidiary Udupi CSL in Cochin.

The tugs will each have a length of 33 metres, a beam of 12.2 metres, a draught of 4.2 metres, and a bollard pull of 70 tonnes.