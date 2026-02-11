Canadian firm to design new ship assist tug for Harbor Docking and Towing

Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd has been selected to design a new ship assist tug for Harbor Docking and Towing of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The completed tug will have an LOA of 92 feet (28 metres), a moulded beam of 40 feet (12 metres), a moulded depth of 17 feet (5.2 metres), and a bollard pull of 88 tonnes.

The vessel will be designed to American Bureau of Shipping rules including the A1 escort tug and FFV 1 notations. Construction will take place at C&C Marine and Repair's shipyard in Belle Chasse, Louisiana.