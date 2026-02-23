VESSEL REVIEW | Al Sloss – Canal Barge Company acquires first unit in new series of inland pusher tugs

New Orleans-based Canal Barge Company has taken delivery of the first vessel in a new series of four inland pusher tugs designed and built by C&C Marine and Repair.

Al Sloss is the first vessel in a new series of pusher tugs ordered by Canal Barge from the same builder.

“One of the most interesting elements is that this project marked C&C’s first construction integrating a full diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) system—a direct outcome of the vessel’s EPA Tier IV compliance path—and it required careful integration into the overall machinery and tankage arrangement,” the builder told Baird Maritime.

“From a crew-and-operations standpoint, the vessel is also laid out as a purpose-built inland pushboat with accommodation for eight, and the specifications emphasise practical operator details such as pilothouse visibility considerations and systems organisation that support day-to-day towing work.”

C&C said the brief was to deliver an all-welded steel, diesel-powered, twin-screw tug purpose-built for push towing on inland rivers, canals, and intracoastal waterways, built with compliance in mind and with messing/berthing for a crew of eight. Duties include pushing barge tows, shifting barges, and supporting inland logistics movements consistent with the owner’s operations.

The design and onboard capacity, particularly the accommodation for eight and the consumables capacity sized for inland work, will support sustained operations and typical towboat duty cycles.