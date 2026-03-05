Canal Barge takes delivery of new pusher tug

New Orleans-based Canal Barge Company has taken delivery of a new inland pusher tug designed and built by C&C Marine and Repair.
Deborah H. Valentine is the second in a series of tugs ordered by Canal Barge. Al Sloss, the first tug in the series, was handed over in January.
The newbuild has a length of 87 feet (27 metres), a beam of 34 feet (10 metres), and accommodation for up to eight crewmembers. Power is provided by two Mitsubishi S12-R main engines that each produce 1,300 hp (970 kW).
The engines drive two propellers via Reintjes WAF 665 gearboxes. Also fitted are two FPT generators to supply power for the various onboard systems.
The electronics suite consists of radars from Furuno, Standard Horizon VHF radios, an AIS, a bridge alarm system, a satellite compass, and a loudhailer. Two Carlisle and Finch 1,000W searchlights are also fitted.
The deck equipment meanwhile includes a five-ton vertical capstan and two 40-ton winches, all supplied by Wintech.
Another five tugs in the same series will be delivered to Canal Barge at intervals of two to three months.