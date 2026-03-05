Canal Barge takes delivery of new pusher tug

New Orleans-based Canal Barge Company has taken delivery of a new inland pusher tug designed and built by C&C Marine and Repair.

Deborah H. Valentine is the second in a series of tugs ordered by Canal Barge. Al Sloss, the first tug in the series, was handed over in January.

The newbuild has a length of 87 feet (27 metres), a beam of 34 feet (10 metres), and accommodation for up to eight crewmembers. Power is provided by two Mitsubishi S12-R main engines that each produce 1,300 hp (970 kW).