Royal Canadian Navy takes delivery of new ship assist and firefighting tug

The Royal Canadian Navy recently took delivery of a new ship assist tug built by Ocean Industries of Isle-aux-Coudres in Quebec.

CFAV Canso is named after the Canso Strait, which separates Nova Scotia from Cape Breton Island. She has been classified as a naval large tug (NLT).

The tug arrived in Canadian Forces Base Halifax in December 2025. She has just completed undergoing additional sea trials, testing, and crew training.