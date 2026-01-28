Royal Canadian Navy takes delivery of new ship assist and firefighting tug

The Royal Canadian Navy recently took delivery of a new ship assist tug built by Ocean Industries of Isle-aux-Coudres in Quebec.
CFAV Canso is named after the Canso Strait, which separates Nova Scotia from Cape Breton Island. She has been classified as a naval large tug (NLT).
The tug arrived in Canadian Forces Base Halifax in December 2025. She has just completed undergoing additional sea trials, testing, and crew training.
Canso is the first new NLT on Canada's East Coast and the third built to replace the Royal Canadian Navy’s ageing Glen-class tugs. All four NLTs were designed by Robert Allan Ltd.
The tug has an LOA of 24.4 metres, a moulded beam of 11.25 metres, a draught of 5.1 metres, a bollard pull of 50 tonnes, a speed of 12 knots, and accommodation for six crewmembers. Two firefighting monitors and a Furuno radar are also fitted.
Canso and sister tug CFAV Stella Maris, the fourth vessel in the class, will be used in moving ships safely and providing fire protection for Canada's Atlantic Fleet as well as visiting vessels.
Stella Maris is scheduled for delivery to Halifax in late 2026. The two other NLTs, CFAV Haro and CFAV Barkerville, are deployed on the West Coast.