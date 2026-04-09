Tugs

Tug News Roundup | April 10 – Deliveries to UK and Singapore, Brazilian inland pusher order and more

Tug News Roundup | April 10 – Deliveries to UK and Singapore, Brazilian inland pusher order and more
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New tugs have been delivered to operators in the US, UK and Singapore while another is under construction for a US operator. A Brazilian owner has meanwhile placed an order for a pusher tug for use in inland waters.

PSA Marine takes delivery of final tug in series

New harbour tug enters service with Singapore's PSA Marine
PSA GeminiPSA Marine/Robert Allan Ltd

Singapore port services provider PSA Marine has taken delivery of a new harbour tug built to a design by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd.

PSA Nebula is the final unit in a series of 16 tugs ordered by PSA Marine. PSA Gemini (pictured), the first tug in the series, was handed over in 2024.

The ABS-classed PSA Nebula has an LOA of 30 metres (excluding the fenders), a moulded beam of 12 metres, a moulded depth of 5.19 metres , a maximum draught of 5.2 metres, a displacement of approximately 687 tonnes, a gross tonnage of 397, and a crew complement of 10.

Maritime Partners' newest escort tug hits the water

Launch of Maritime Partners' new escort and ship assist tug Marauder
Launch of Maritime Partners' new escort and ship assist tug MarauderMaster Boat Builders

A new tug ordered by Maritime Partners was recently launched at Master Boat Builders' facilities in Coden, Alabama.

Marauder is the first in a planned series of eight tugs. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in May 2026 and conclude in 2027.

Master Boat Builders President Garrett Rice said the new tugs will be capable of escort and harbour assist duties.

Gulf LNG Tugs of Port Arthur takes delivery of new harbor tug

Jill
JillMaster Boat Builders

Master Boat Builders announced the delivery of the Jill, which marks the sixth vessel in a series of tugs designed by Canadian naval architect Robert Allan Ltd.

This vessel is the second of two identical units designed specifically for operations by Gulf LNG Tugs of Port Arthur, a joint venture involving Bay-Houston Management, Bay Towing, Moran Towing Corporation, and Suderman and Young Towing Company.

Garret Rice, President of Master Boat Builders, stated the shipyard combined its craftsmanship with the operational expertise of Gulf LNG to complete the project.

Canadian firm to design inland tugs for Brazil's Transpetro

Transpetro pusher tug
Transpetro pusher tugRobert Allan Ltd

Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL), in conjunction with Brazilian shipyard Indústria Naval Catarinense, has begun development of new inland pusher tugs.

The vessels will support the bunkering operations of Transpetro, a subsidiary of Brazilian state-owned oil and gas company Petrobras, at its various terminals.

RAL said the tugs will be designed specifically for this service and will be developed to provide the manoeuvrability, control, and operational reliability required for bunkering support and barge handling in Brazilian ports.

Boluda Towage UK places new RSD tug into service on Thames

VB Boluman MarineTraffic com Fiveocean Salvage.jpg
VB Boluman, then known as VB 047MarineTraffic.com/Fiveocean Salvage

Boluda Towage UK has placed a new RSD tug into service on the River Thames.

VB Boluman has been specifically designed for high performance harbour and escort operations.

Boluda said that she has an 80-tonne bollard pull and full escort notation, thus ensuring she is fully equipped to safely assist the largest vessels navigating the highly tidal and demanding waters of the Thames.

United Kingdom
Asia
Canada
North America
Singapore
Spain
Brazil
Latin America
Petrobras
Robert Allan Ltd
Alabama
River Thames
Boluda Corporacion Maritima
PSA Marine
Master Boat Builders
Maritime Partners
United States
PSA Gemini
Gulf LNG Tugs of Port Arthur
Transpetro
VB Boluman (vessel)
Indústria Naval Catarinense
Marauder (vessel)
PSA Nebula (vessel)
Jill (vessel)

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