Tug News Roundup | April 10 – Deliveries to UK and Singapore, Brazilian inland pusher order and more

New tugs have been delivered to operators in the US, UK and Singapore while another is under construction for a US operator. A Brazilian owner has meanwhile placed an order for a pusher tug for use in inland waters.
Singapore port services provider PSA Marine has taken delivery of a new harbour tug built to a design by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd.
PSA Nebula is the final unit in a series of 16 tugs ordered by PSA Marine. PSA Gemini (pictured), the first tug in the series, was handed over in 2024.
The ABS-classed PSA Nebula has an LOA of 30 metres (excluding the fenders), a moulded beam of 12 metres, a moulded depth of 5.19 metres , a maximum draught of 5.2 metres, a displacement of approximately 687 tonnes, a gross tonnage of 397, and a crew complement of 10.
A new tug ordered by Maritime Partners was recently launched at Master Boat Builders' facilities in Coden, Alabama.
Marauder is the first in a planned series of eight tugs. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in May 2026 and conclude in 2027.
Master Boat Builders President Garrett Rice said the new tugs will be capable of escort and harbour assist duties.
Master Boat Builders announced the delivery of the Jill, which marks the sixth vessel in a series of tugs designed by Canadian naval architect Robert Allan Ltd.
This vessel is the second of two identical units designed specifically for operations by Gulf LNG Tugs of Port Arthur, a joint venture involving Bay-Houston Management, Bay Towing, Moran Towing Corporation, and Suderman and Young Towing Company.
Garret Rice, President of Master Boat Builders, stated the shipyard combined its craftsmanship with the operational expertise of Gulf LNG to complete the project.
Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL), in conjunction with Brazilian shipyard Indústria Naval Catarinense, has begun development of new inland pusher tugs.
The vessels will support the bunkering operations of Transpetro, a subsidiary of Brazilian state-owned oil and gas company Petrobras, at its various terminals.
RAL said the tugs will be designed specifically for this service and will be developed to provide the manoeuvrability, control, and operational reliability required for bunkering support and barge handling in Brazilian ports.
Boluda Towage UK has placed a new RSD tug into service on the River Thames.
VB Boluman has been specifically designed for high performance harbour and escort operations.
Boluda said that she has an 80-tonne bollard pull and full escort notation, thus ensuring she is fully equipped to safely assist the largest vessels navigating the highly tidal and demanding waters of the Thames.