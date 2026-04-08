PSA Marine takes delivery of final tug in series

Singapore port services provider PSA Marine has taken delivery of a new harbour tug built to a design by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd.

PSA Nebula is the final unit in a series of 16 tugs ordered by PSA Marine. PSA Gemini (pictured), the first tug in the series, was handed over in 2024.

The ABS-classed PSA Nebula has an LOA of 30 metres (excluding the fenders), a moulded beam of 12 metres, a moulded depth of 5.19 metres , a maximum draught of 5.2 metres, a displacement of approximately 687 tonnes, a gross tonnage of 397, and a crew complement of 10.