PSA Marine takes delivery of final tug in series

Singapore port services provider PSA Marine has taken delivery of a new harbour tug built to a design by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd.
PSA Nebula is the final unit in a series of 16 tugs ordered by PSA Marine. PSA Gemini (pictured), the first tug in the series, was handed over in 2024.
The ABS-classed PSA Nebula has an LOA of 30 metres (excluding the fenders), a moulded beam of 12 metres, a moulded depth of 5.19 metres , a maximum draught of 5.2 metres, a displacement of approximately 687 tonnes, a gross tonnage of 397, and a crew complement of 10.
The tug is equipped with a towing winch on the forward working deck, with a deck crane and dual anchor windlasses aft.
The wheelhouse is set well aft and inboard, thus providing the crew with excellent visibility over the entire working deck and to the sides. The bulwarks and fendering have meanwhile been specifically tailored to PSA Marine’s operations with considerations for towline and fender wear while assisting vessels ranging from containerships to low freeboard barges.
The crew have access to MLC 2006-compliant, air-conditioned accommodation spaces. These include two one-person berths for officers and four two-person berths for the remaining crew.