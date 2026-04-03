Gulf LNG Tugs of Port Arthur takes delivery of new harbor tug

Master Boat Builders announced the delivery of the Jill, which marks the sixth vessel in a series of tugs designed by Canadian naval architect Robert Allan Ltd.
This vessel is the second of two identical units designed specifically for operations by Gulf LNG Tugs of Port Arthur, a joint venture involving Bay-Houston Management, Bay Towing, Moran Towing Corporation, and Suderman and Young Towing Company.
Garret Rice, President of Master Boat Builders, stated the shipyard combined its craftsmanship with the operational expertise of Gulf LNG to complete the project.
Measuring 92 feet (28.04 metres) in length with a beam of 40 feet (12.19 metres), the tugboat has a bollard pull capacity exceeding 85 tonnes.
The vessel also features firefighting capabilities that meet the ABS Fire Fighting Vessel 1 classification to further enhance safety measures during terminal support operations, Master Boat Builders stated.
The Gulf LNG partnership operates at four LNG terminals along the US Gulf Coast.