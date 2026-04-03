Gulf LNG Tugs of Port Arthur takes delivery of new harbor tug

Master Boat Builders announced the delivery of the Jill, which marks the sixth vessel in a series of tugs designed by Canadian naval architect Robert Allan Ltd.

This vessel is the second of two identical units designed specifically for operations by Gulf LNG Tugs of Port Arthur, a joint venture involving Bay-Houston Management, Bay Towing, Moran Towing Corporation, and Suderman and Young Towing Company.

Garret Rice, President of Master Boat Builders, stated the shipyard combined its craftsmanship with the operational expertise of Gulf LNG to complete the project.