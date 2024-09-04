VESSEL REVIEW | PSA Gemini – Heavy-duty ship assist tug for Singapore waters

The ABS-classed PSA Gemini is the first in a new variant of an existing RAL series of harbour tug. The design, which is intended for operation primarily in major ports and marine terminals, emphasises the safe and capable operation of handling large ships, particularly those with extreme flares.

Due to the need to work in either a push or pull mode under the flared ends of large containerships and car carriers, the tug's design has a relatively low forward sheer, and a wide, heavily fendered bow. With the low bow, the tug is designed to make transit or open water voyages stern-first in “tractor mode.” Accordingly, the tug then functions very efficiently with only one winch, which is located in a manner that ensures maximum efficiency for both ship handling and towing operations.